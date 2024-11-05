NJ ice cream shop mourns teenage employee: ‘A heart full of love and kindness’

⚫Happened Sunday morning

Morris County’s Das’ Creamery is remembering the legacy of their 19-year-old employee who died over the weekend.

Cameron Ray, 19, of Flanders, was identified in Sunday morning’s two-vehicle crash on I-80 just before 6 a.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the unexpected loss of our Cam,” the business said on Facebook.

"He was a force of nature — a heart full of love and kindness, and an energy that lifted everyone around him. He had an infectious enthusiasm for life, always brightening our days with his quick wit, endless humor, and fierce loyalty to Das. His spirit was one of boundless joy and optimism, and he was the first to lift others up when they needed it most."

He was driving westbound on I-80 near milepost 38.2 when he entered the right shoulder and hit a box truck parked on the shoulder. Details about how or why Ray went over to the shoulder weren’t provided.

Ray died from his injuries, and the box truck driver, Anthony Cotter, sustained minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by New Jersey State Police.

“Our prayers go out to the family of Cameron Ray on their loss. Sending you strength today and peace in all the days ahead,” Mount Olive Mayor Joe Nicastro said on Facebook.

