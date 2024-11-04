Weekend fire rips through NJ apartment complex, displaces tenants

🚒Happened Sunday morning

🚒Multiple alarms

🚒Over 20 apartments impacted

ROSELLE PARK — A Sunday morning apartment fire is under investigation while renters are left without a home tonight.

Fire crews were called to an active fire at the Sunrise Village apartment complex on Jerome Street just after 11 a.m. Sunday, according to a release from the Borough of Roselle Park.

The fire is believed to have started from a recycling storage area. From there, it spread to the attic and roof. A second building’s connecting roof also became fully involved, which led to multiple alarms.

The buildings were evacuated without incident, but the heavy damage left behind has led the Roselle Park Department of Code Enforcement to list the place as unsuitable for renters at this time, according to the release.

New 12 New Jersey’s reporting mentions 24 apartments are affected, four of which were empty when the fire broke out.

The American Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire.

