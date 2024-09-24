Raunchy NJ mayor wanted ‘prostate massage,’ clerk’s lawsuit says
PALISADES PARK — A former borough clerk had to take a 50% pay cut at another job after sexual harassment forced her out of her job of 15 years, according to a new lawsuit.
Gina Kim was so fond of her job as Palisades Park clerk that, in 2019, she married a police officer at borough hall during her lunch break. She made around $130,000 a year, according to the lawsuit.
But she quit in April of this year to escape a hostile work environment of intimidation and retaliation created by Democratic Mayor Chong Paul Kim, according to the lawsuit filed in Superior Court in Bergen County last week.
New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the borough for comment. Borough attorney Allen Roth told NorthJersey.com that he was not aware of any summons or complaints related to the lawsuit.
Weird and lewd comments
According to the lawsuit, Mayor Kim regularly stood over the clerk's shoulder while she worked and commented on how she smelled.
In an especially uncomfortable example, the mayor said to the clerk that he needed a prostate massage because his crotch was in pain, according to the lawsuit.
Another time, the mayor graphically described how a council member was intimate with his wife and spared no detail, the lawsuit said.
The clerk asked the mayor to stop harassing her but he ignored her, according to the lawsuit. She filed a dozen complaints to the borough labor attorney last year between Sept. 15 and Dec. 12.
Accusations of retaliation
According to the lawsuit, the mayor knew that the former clerk was raised in a traditional Korean-American household and was aware of her cultural values including her respect for authority.
The mayor used that knowledge "as a weapon to intimidate and harass" the clerk, according to the lawsuit.
Mayor Kim tried to have a Rice notice filed against the clerk for her complaints but the borough attorney refused, according to the lawsuit. A Rice notice would have brought up the clerk's employment for discussion at a public borough meeting.
The lawsuit said the retaliation escalated with the mayor yelling at Kim and having another employee spy on her for him.
Kim was "forced" to resign from her job at Palisades Park and took a new job as a municipal clerk with Oakland borough, the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit seeks compensation for emotional damages and attorney fees.
