Nude spas in New Jersey must allow transgender customers full access to facilities that match their gender identity without regard to whether they've had gender-affirming surgery.

A Superior Court judge made the ruling after Alexandra Goebert, a 35-year-old transgender woman, said King Spa & Sauna in Palisades Park subjected her to an invasive, two-hour interrogation about her body, repeatedly asking whether she still had “boy parts” and even, according to the lawsuit, “Have you changed your front?,” NJ.com reported.

‘Wear shorts or leave,’ lawsuit claims

Goebert said she explained that she identifies as a woman and her license says she’s female. But the lawsuit says the spa told her she could only enter the women’s nude area if she wore special “uniform shorts.” That requirement applied to no one else.

She said the spa then barred her from nude-required spaces including the hot tub, insisting she “think about the other guests,” NJ.com says court records show.

Judge orders sweeping anti-discrimination rules

In a consent order, Superior Court Judge Thomas Sarlo ruled the spa must implement a clear policy banning discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression. Those rules must be posted at the front desk and at every gender-segregated entrance.

Spa attorneys argued staff believed Goebert was a returning male customer who had previously used the men’s side, saying she wasn’t denied access.