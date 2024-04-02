Cops: 24-year-old arrested after child is burned at Palisades Park, NJ day care

Cops: 24-year-old arrested after child is burned at Palisades Park, NJ day care

Dearest Angel, Palisades Park (Google Images)

PALISADES PARK — A toddler was seriously burned while he was supposed to be under supervision at child care, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Ann Zheng, 24, of Palisades Park, was arrested on Monday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

The prosecutor's office says it was contacted on Monday by Palisades Park police about a child who had sustained serious burns to his body on Thursday while attending Dearest Angel child care.

According to an investigation, Zheng was responsible for the child at the time of the incident.

New Jersey 101.5 left a message at the number listed online for Dearest Angel. According to online child care listings, Dearest Angel is a home-based program.

Zheng is waiting for an initial court appearance in Hackensack, according to the prosecutor's office.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

30 'poorest' neighborhoods in NJ

These ZIP codes in New Jersey have the highest percentage of households earning less than $25,000 in annual median income. The figures are based on 5-year data by the U.S. Census American Community Survey as of 2021.

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

NJ towns with the highest STD rates in 2022

These towns had the highest rate of sexually transmitted infections per every 1,000 residents. The data was compiled by the state Department of Health for the year 2022, the most recent year for which statistics were available in February 2022. For some diseases, a zero appears because the state suppressed the data because it failed to meet a particular standard.

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Filed Under: Bergen County, Palisades Park
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM