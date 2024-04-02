PALISADES PARK — A toddler was seriously burned while he was supposed to be under supervision at child care, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Ann Zheng, 24, of Palisades Park, was arrested on Monday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

The prosecutor's office says it was contacted on Monday by Palisades Park police about a child who had sustained serious burns to his body on Thursday while attending Dearest Angel child care.

According to an investigation, Zheng was responsible for the child at the time of the incident.

New Jersey 101.5 left a message at the number listed online for Dearest Angel. According to online child care listings, Dearest Angel is a home-based program.

Zheng is waiting for an initial court appearance in Hackensack, according to the prosecutor's office.

