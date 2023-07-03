COVID closed this popular NJ bakery, now it’s coming back

For people in Palisades Park this Facebook post was a sight for sore eyes.

It’s official! We are so excited to announce that Palisades Park Bakery is finally re-opening next month, July 2023! We will have returning staff including our bakers and other team members. Following recent renovations, there will also be an indoor seating area for customers to enjoy. We look forward to seeing everyone soon! Stay tuned for more updates! ☕️ #palisadespark #bakery #cafe #cake #coffee

Palisades Park Bakery was among the thousands of businesses that fell victim to the pandemic. They fought their way through spring and summer of 2020 then regretfully closed in September of that year for what they hoped would be a short temporary hiatus.

It was longer than anyone wanted and certainly much longer than their fans wanted.

Their Facebook page sort of tells the story. The posts before the one announcing their comeback were both dated June 10 of this year announcing updates.

But the one before that goes all the way back to March 17, 2020, frozen there in time right before the pandemic shut down the state.

Closed sign hanging in business window Susan Vineyard loading...

The news of their reopening was well-received by customers.

“Omg! This is the best news ever! Love, love, love ❤️❤️❤️ Palisades Park Bakery! Woohoo!“

“The BEST news I have heard in AGES!! This just made my day!! Maybe my month!! SO excited!!! Welcome back!! Been WAY too long!!!”

“OMG!!! Best news ever!!!! I miss your pecan danish ring with custard and your St. Joseph day pastries!!! Can’t wait!! ”

Sounds like there just might be a line out the door.

While an exact date for a grand reopening isn’t announced it should happen sometime this month. Palisades Park Bakery is at 325 Broad Ave. in, obviously, Palisades Park.

While we’re waiting for the day here’s a quick look to make you hungry.

@palisadesparkbakery via Instagram @palisadesparkbakery via Instagram loading...

Red velvet cupcakes to die for

@palisadesparkbakery via Instagram @palisadesparkbakery via Instagram loading...

They’ve got you covered for Halloween…

@palisadesparkbakery via Instagram @palisadesparkbakery via Instagram loading...

Thanksgiving…

@palisadesparkbakery via Instagram @palisadesparkbakery via Instagram loading...

Christmas…

@palisadesparkbakery via Instagram @palisadesparkbakery via Instagram loading...

and beyond

@palisadesparkbakery via Instagram @palisadesparkbakery via Instagram loading...

And of course special occasions

