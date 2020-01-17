Firefighter saves suicidal woman from jumping off Route 46 bridge

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS — An off-duty firefighter talked down a woman who was standing on a concrete barrier over a busy highway Wednesday afternoon.

Joey Fehl told the Daily Voice of Ridgefield Park-Hasbrouck Heights he used his own life experience to talk to the 24-year-old woman on the Route 46 bridge over Route 17.

The woman explained to Fehl that she had given birth to a stillborn baby and her boyfriend, who thought she was cheating, had suggested she kill herself, according to the Daily Voice.

When Fehl told the woman he was a firefighter from Palisades Park and not a cop, she stepped down onto a guard rail.

