NJ police sergeant charged with stealing cash from safe

PALISADES PARK — A borough police sergeant has been charged with stealing $10,000 in cash from a resident.

The criminal complaint against Sgt. Christopher Sambogna, 50, says the officer went into the victim's safe and took the money sometime between March and Aug. 8.

The victim appears to be the borough's plumbing inspector, who declined to comment when reached by New Jersey 101.5 on Friday.

Prosecutors on Thursday announced the charge of third-degree theft against Sambogna, who also lives in the borough, but did not explain his relationship to the victim.

Evidence against the officer includes witness statements and video, according to an affidavit signed by an investigator.

Prosecutors said Sambogna has been suspended from the police force. He is scheduled to appear in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on Aug. 26.

New Jersey 101.5 could not reach Sambogna for comment on Friday.

