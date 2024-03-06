Body found after fire at $1M NJ boarding house property

⬛ Fire at vacant NJ boarding house

⬛ One body recovered from rubble

⬛ Cause of fire remains under investigation

RIDGEFIELD — An out-of-use boarding house caught fire and burned down — leading first responders to a body inside.

Ridgefield Police and Fire Departments were called to a blaze at 850 Broad Avenue on Wednesday around 2:21 a.m., Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Ridgefield Toddle Inn (Google Maps) (2) Ridgefield Toddle Inn property (Google Maps) loading...

A body was recovered on the main floor of the residence, he confirmed.

No further details were given on the person’s potential age, gender or identification.

Members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Arson Task Force continued to examine the scene Wednesday afternoon.

The early-morning fire was reported by neighbors, Daily Voice reported.

Ridgefield Toddle Inn property (Google Maps) Ridgefield Toddle Inn property (Google Maps) loading...

Toddle Inn was at 850 Broad Avenue in Ridgefield — the property was for sale late last year, with an asking price of $1.4 million.

A Coldwell Bankers listing said there was “an old vacant boarding house on the property,” which was a “rare commercial development site.”

Ridgefield Toddle Inn burns down (via Northjersey.com) Ridgefield Toddle Inn burns down (via Northjersey.com) loading...

Zillow marked the property as sold in December, for $1.2 million.

The building had been scheduled to be torn down in two weeks, according to News 12.

Ridgefield Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Russo told NorthJersey.com that they worked alongside eight neighboring fire squads to knock down flames from the outside, as the fire was fully involved.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S. The average cost of groceries for one person per month in 2023 was around $337. But how does your state compare? Do you pay more, or less? Data compiled by Zippia takes a look at the average monthly grocery bill per person in all 50 states. States are listed from least expensive to most expensive and are rounded up to the nearest dollar. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

These NJ town are getting poorer In these 20 municipalities in New Jersey, the median household income has decreased or grown the least in a decade. The data is based on U.S. Census' American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates for the years 2012 and 2022. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ towns with the biggest increases in wealth Top 20 municipalities in New Jersey where the median household income has grown the most in a decade. The data is based on U.S. Census' American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates for the years 2012 and 2022. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5