Body found after fire at $1M NJ boarding house property
⬛ Fire at vacant NJ boarding house
⬛ One body recovered from rubble
⬛ Cause of fire remains under investigation
RIDGEFIELD — An out-of-use boarding house caught fire and burned down — leading first responders to a body inside.
Ridgefield Police and Fire Departments were called to a blaze at 850 Broad Avenue on Wednesday around 2:21 a.m., Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
A body was recovered on the main floor of the residence, he confirmed.
No further details were given on the person’s potential age, gender or identification.
Members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Arson Task Force continued to examine the scene Wednesday afternoon.
The early-morning fire was reported by neighbors, Daily Voice reported.
Toddle Inn was at 850 Broad Avenue in Ridgefield — the property was for sale late last year, with an asking price of $1.4 million.
A Coldwell Bankers listing said there was “an old vacant boarding house on the property,” which was a “rare commercial development site.”
Read More: Santillo's Brick Oven Pizza owner not giving up after NJ fire
Zillow marked the property as sold in December, for $1.2 million.
The building had been scheduled to be torn down in two weeks, according to News 12.
Ridgefield Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Russo told NorthJersey.com that they worked alongside eight neighboring fire squads to knock down flames from the outside, as the fire was fully involved.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
These NJ town are getting poorer
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
NJ towns with the biggest increases in wealth
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
15 US Cities You Can't Afford In 5 Years + The most expensive in NJ as of now
Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews, Mike Brant