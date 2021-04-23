Leonia High School gym teacher charged with molesting student

A Leonia High School gym teacher and coach has been charged with molesting a student.

Bergen County prosecutors said school officials discovered that Samantha Krakower, 24, had been having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student. Prosecutors said Krakower initiated the contact earlier this school year.

Krakower is a physical education and health teacher and also coaches softball and basketball.

Krakower was arrested after the school notified police on Thursday. The Palisades Park resident is charged with second-degree sexual assault, second-degree child endangerment and fourth-degree sexual contact.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday whether Krakower had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

