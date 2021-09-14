Rahway, NJ driver hits 3 teens outside Linden High School

Linden – A 14-year-old girl is seriously hurt after an SUV driver plowed into a group of teenagers crossing a street in a guarded marked crosswalk Tuesday morning.

Two 15-year-old boys struck by the vehicle were treated on scene for minor injuries, police said, as Linden High School went into a shelter in-place following the nearby incident just before 9 a.m.

Linden Police responded to reports of an auto-pedestrian crash at the intersection of West Saint Georges Avenue and Ainsworth Street.

Investigators said that a 40-year-old man from Rahway was driving a 2009 Nissan Rogue east on West Saint Georges Avenue, when he struck the teens in the intersection.

Special officers assigned to the high school were the first on scene and began helping the teens who were struck.

The 14-year-old girl was taken to Newark University Hospital.

The driver was unharmed. He was arrested for "unrelated charges" and later released, pending an appearance in Newark Municipal Court, police said.

The man's name was not immediately disclosed by authorities on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident remains under investigation by the Linden Police Traffic Bureau, and anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Investigator John Halkias at 908-474-8505.

