Mike Silva is a Jersey guy who has been very tenacious over a backyard game. On Wednesday, Oct. 1, it might pay off big time.

QB54 QB54 via Website/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

MyCentralJersey.com ran a story on him a few days ago, but I’ll give you the highlights.

It all started as a bored kid when he and his brother didn’t want to do the dishes on Thanksgiving. They procrastinated by using two garbage cans, CB antennas, and a Nerf football. It was a way of playing football with only two guys.

QB54 QB54 via Website/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Introducing: QB54

Thirty years later, as an adult, Mike and his brother resurrected their old game during a visit. Except this time, a neighbor joined in and loved it so much he came back the next day wanting to play more.

Mike knew he had a hit. He had a crude prototype put together to try to get a U.S. patent. He calls the game QB54. First person to hit 54 points wins.

It’s basically in the form of two chairs that can be used for lounging but are modified to quickly turn into the scoring nets for touchdowns and the uprights for field goals.

QB54 QB54 via Website/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

From the backyard to 'Shark Tank' on TV

It started small, but now QB54 can be purchased at over 200 Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide, as well as Amazon.com and its own website playqb54com.

That website explains more about the game. And so does Mike Silva when an episode of ABC’s “Shark Tank” features him and his backyard game on Wednesday, Oct. 1. How cool is it that! On this episode, Michael Strahan serves as a guest shark. That’s gotta be a good sign, right?

Of course, he couldn’t reveal what the outcome was, but you can find out for yourself on Wednesday at 10 p.m. Best of luck to this tenacious Jersey inventor!