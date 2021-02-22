Prosecutor says CA man came to NJ to have sex with 14-year-old

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A 22-year-old California man has been arrested after prosecutors say he traveled across the country to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Justin R. Ganutan, of Stockton, California, was having an online relationship with the girl, according to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson, when he arrived in December and had sex with the underage teen twice.

The girl was interviewed by a detective from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit, and Ganutan was charged with second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

He was arrested in California on Feb. 17 and was currently being held in the San Joaquin County Jail, pending extradition proceedings.