Prosecutor: Police have suspect in Lakewood, NJ double homicide

LAKEWOOD — Two people were killed early Sunday in what Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said was a double homicide.

“We have a suspect in custody and there is no immediate danger to the public at this time,” Billhimer said in a written release around 11 a.m.

The deadly incident happened at the Brentwood apartment complex, according to Lakewood police.

No other details were immediately disclosed on Sunday afternoon.

A video shared to Twitter by The Lakewood Scoop appears to show Lakewood police surrounding a man and using a taser to bring him into custody.

