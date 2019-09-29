Prosecutor: NJ man stabbed wife to death, then took his own life

PATERSON — A 31-year-old woman and her 49-year-old husband were found dead in what police say appears to be a case of murder-suicide.

The bodies of Estafani Hernandez and Alejo Batista were discovered in the couple's residence on East 16th St., which police responded to on Sunday, Sept. 29 around 9:30 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said. She did not disclose who made the report to police.

Hernandez appears to have been stabbed to death by Batista, who then took his own life, Valdes said.

Valdes said there is no danger to the public as the investigation continues.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is urged to contact the prosecutor's office on its tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO, online at tips@passaiccountynj.org or to call Paterson Police at 973-321-1120.

