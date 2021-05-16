Prosecutor: Mother stabbed 7-year-old son to death in Paterson

PATERSON — A 46-year-old mother has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of her seven-year-old son.

Iris Tolentino, of Paterson, also is charged with attempted murder for stabbing her 17-year-old son during the same morning incident at the family's third floor apartment on 6th Street, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

The 17-year-old had been stabbed in the upper arm and was holding the bathroom door closed when Paterson Police arrived at the residence around 7 a.m. Saturday, Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said.

A 15-year-old middle brother was unharmed, in what Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh previously called an "alarming act of domestic violence."

In addition to first-degree counts of murder and attempted murder, Tolentino also was charged with

two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree counts of resisting arrest, aggravated assault on a law enforcement and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

She also faces fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Tolentino was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for a mental health screening where she was admitted under law enforcement supervision.

The boy was pronounced dead soon after arriving at the hospital. The 17-year-old was treated and released.

Once evaluated, Tolentino would be held pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

Grief counseling would be available to members of the Paterson school community, according to Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer in a written statement on Sunday.

"This is an extremely traumatic situation, which is why we are asking all teachers and parents to closely monitor the emotional well-being of their children. If they are in need of help, please immediately contact your child’s principal or guidance counselor,” Shafer said.

With previous reporting by Sergio Bichao

