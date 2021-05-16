Prosecutor: Mother stabbed 7-year-old son to death in Paterson

Paterson police vehicle (Paterson police)

PATERSON — A 46-year-old mother has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of her seven-year-old son.

Iris Tolentino, of Paterson, also is charged with attempted murder for stabbing her 17-year-old son during the same morning incident at the family's third floor apartment on 6th Street, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

The 17-year-old had been stabbed in the upper arm and was holding the bathroom door closed when Paterson Police arrived at the residence around 7 a.m. Saturday, Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said.

A 15-year-old middle brother was unharmed, in what Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh previously called an "alarming act of domestic violence."

In addition to first-degree counts of murder and attempted murder, Tolentino also was charged with
two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree counts of resisting arrest, aggravated assault on a law enforcement and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

She also faces fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Tolentino was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for a mental health screening where she was admitted under law enforcement supervision.

The boy was pronounced dead soon after arriving at the hospital. The 17-year-old was treated and released.

Once evaluated, Tolentino would be held pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

Grief counseling would be available to members of the Paterson school community, according to Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer in a written statement on Sunday.

"This is an extremely traumatic situation, which is why we are asking all teachers and parents to closely monitor the emotional well-being of their children. If they are in need of help, please immediately contact your child’s principal or guidance counselor,” Shafer said.

With previous reporting by Sergio Bichao

New Jersey residents charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot (in alphabetical order)

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in New Jersey

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New Jersey using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.
Filed Under: Crime, Passaic County, Paterson
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top