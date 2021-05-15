7-year-old stabbed to death — Paterson neighbors stunned

PATERSON — In what the mayor called an "alarming act of domestic violence," a 7-year-old child was killed Saturday morning after being stabbed.

A 17-year-old in the home also was stabbed but survived, Passaic County prosecutors said.

Officials have not released many details about the killing, including who they believe was responsible, although they hinted that the violence was perpetrated by a relative. Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said more information would be released publicly as the investigation continued.

No arrests have been reported.

Prosecutors said police were called about 7:04 a.m. to the third-floor home at 96 N. 6th Street on a report of a stabbing. That's where they found the injured child and teenager.

The youngest victim was pronounced dead as soon as he arrived at the hospital. The teen was released from the hospital.

Neighbors told NorthJersey.com that the child who died was a boy who lived with his brothers and mother — described as a pleasant woman who was often seen carrying the Bible.

Mayor Andre Sayegh, however, made no mention of a mother in his message reporting that he was consolding the family after the "unspeakable tragedy."

"Asking all of you to pray for the father and the two sons," Sayegh said.

