Prosecutor: Bridgewater woman stole over $75K from NJ non-profit she worked for
BRIDGEWATER — A 55-year-old township woman has been accused of stealing more than $75,000 from a non-profit while she worked it.
Jolee Roberts was arrested at her home on July 20, after investigators found that she had cashed checks and used the organization’s credit cards for unauthorized purchases over a two-year span, while she was the non-profit’s finance officer, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.
Roberts had worked for Middle Earth, a nonprofit that has served youth in Somerset County for 50 years, until at least August 2021, according to the organization’s Facebook page.
The non-profit fired her and contacted authorities over the lost funds, according to McDonald.
Roberts was charged with second-degree theft by deception, two counts of third-degree forgery and fourth-degree credit card theft.
Several employment record websites, including Linkedin and SignalHire, listed her time working at Middle Earth, as well as a stint as Finance Manager at Carnegie Hall in New York City ending in 2001.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
