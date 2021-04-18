Princeton University: 3 students robbed at gunpoint on campus

PRINCETON — Security patrols have been stepped up at Princeton University after an armed robbery reported outside a dormitory very early Sunday, according to a school spokesperson.

Three students reported being held up at gunpoint by two people in the area of the 1939 Hall, the spokesperson said to New Jersey 101.5.

No one was hurt in the incident, and the students reported it to the university’s Department of Public Safety, which responded to the scene along with Princeton Police.

The campus went into “lockdown” mode and after an extensive search for suspects, it was lifted just after 6 a.m.

No further details, including what was stolen or descriptions of potential suspects, were disclosed as of Sunday afternoon.

Community members can report any suspicious behavior to the University’s Department of Public Safety at 609-258-1000.

