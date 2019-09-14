Father Gabriel Zeis , the Catholic chaplain at Princeton University, has resigned over an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor dating back to 1975 that he denies.

The Diocese of Trenton in a statement said it first became aware of the allegation against Zeis on Monday by the Provincial Superior of the Third Order Regular Franciscans which has opened an investigation into the allegation to determine its credibility.

The Diocese said it has not received any complaints against Zeis who is known as "Father Gabe" at the Aquinas Institute, the Diocese's mission on the Princeton campus

In a separate statement the Franciscans said they had also not received any complaints in his time as president of Saint Francis University in western Pennsylvania.

"This allegation from 1975 references Fr. Zeis during his time at the seminary," the Franciscans said.

Princeton University in a statement to NJ.com said Zeis was not a university employee and has no role in his resignation.

Aquinas student president Matt Igoe told the Daily Princetonian student newspaper the allegation was a "shock" and the institute has known Zeis as a "kind and generous chaplain." Igoe said the institute will continue its work awaiting a new chaplain.

The Diocese encouraged anyone who has been sexually abused as a minor or vulnerable adult by any representative of the Church to report that abuse to local law enforcement authorities and the Diocese of Trenton by calling their hotline at 1-888-296-2965.

