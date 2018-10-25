Powerball jackpot grows again

TRENTON — Dreams of big money stay alive as the Powerball jackpot goes without a winner yet again.

The numbers drawn on Wednesday night were: 03-21-45-53-56, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2. No one has hit the jackpot since Aug. 11, when the winning ticket was sold on Staten Island.

One ticket purchased a Rite-Aid store sold in Willingboro matched all five numbers but not the Powerball, a combination that is worth $1 million. Eight tickets were sold in New Jersey that matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn worth $50,000 each.

The Powerball jackpot grows to an annuity value of $750 million with a cash value of $428.6 million for the next drawing on Saturday, the fourth-largest ever offered in the United States.

Meanwhile, no one has yet come forward to claim the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot won on a single ticket sold in South Carolina .

Two Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Deptford and Lindenwold. One of the ticket holders was part of a pool he joined while in the hospital for a broken hip. Earl Livingston, 87, was invited to join the hospital staff's lottery pool after he said he was disappointed at not having bought his own ticket before he fell.

Livingston will need a hip replacement, but he says he's thankful. His niece Bobbie Mickle said she first thought her uncle was confused when he said he won, but staff later confirmed his story.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

