$1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot won by single ticket

TRENTON — One dream down, one to go. Mega Millions officials said a ticket sold in South Carolina has the winning numbers for the $1.537 billion Mega Million jackpot.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 5, 28, 62, 65 and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 5 and Megaplier 3. The single winning ticket has a cash value of $913.7 million.

The jackpot was the second largest ever won in United States history, falling just shy of the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in January, 2016.

Two tickets worth at least $1 million each were sold at Plaza Liquors in Deptford and Quick Food Store in Lindenwold for Tuesday night's drawing, matching five numbers but not the Mega Ball. 15 tickets worth $10,000 each for matching four numbers and the mega ball were also sold in New Jersey.

Mega Millions said nationwide there were 15,750,013 winning tickets.

The dream of winning a huge jackpot is still alive as tonight's Powerball jackpot has an annuity value of $620 million ($354.3 million cash). Increased ticket sales will likely hike the jackpot before the 11 p.m. drawing.

