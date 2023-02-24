Possible NJ snowstorm being talked about online that can’t happen

See all that snow outside? Is it from that big blockbuster storm you were hoping for? Probably not.

Just a heads up, this story is not about any official snowstorm forecasted by professional meteorologists. But, it is one that's been gaining a little bit of traction on social media, and one that we should be confident will not happen if it happens to come across your feed.

I'm not really sure who started this, but I have to say this "predicted" storm for the tail end of February really got some people excited at first. And being this winter so far has been one of the most springlike and snowless in recent memory, who can blame them?

What's even crazier is the fact that this big snowstorm might be the only one we can actually talk about for the winter of 2023. There's still time, of course, for something more to happen in March before spring arrives. But at this point, time is not on our side.

Before we dive into what's been getting shared online, let's first take a look back at the photos you sent us of the first blizzard during the winter of 2022. It's the kind of snow being talked about that might hit us on February 30, but so far hasn't happened this winter.

Remember that one? How nice would it be if that were to happen at any point during the winter of 2023? At least we'll always have that storm from 2022 to talk about.

So what about this "snowstorm" for 2023?

With that said, let's get back to the social chatter that's been somewhat going around regarding a promising 'snowstorm' for the end of February.

Did you happen to catch the date mentioned earlier in this article as to when this storm would occur? It was a subtle hint regarding the validity of this particular weather event, along with the photo of the above calendar.

It's a winter storm projected to hit February 30, which of course is a day that doesn't exist. But yet, some out there really got excited about it at first but missed that little detail, and who can blame them?

This winter has been exceptionally mild to the point that many spring anomalies have been occurring throughout New Jersey (click here to read more on that).

And with how this winter's shaping up, an imaginary storm on an imaginary day might be the only one we can talk about in 2023. A date some have shared on purpose as a nod to this otherwise mostly snowless winter.

Sadly for snow lovers, that might become reality as the only big snowstorm of 2023. Once we cross into March, time is really working against us for that to happen.

So for now, assuming we don't actually get a big snowstorm before winter wraps up, we can at least talk about how bad it got on February 30, 2023, during the winter of endless Spring.

And who knows? Maybe February 30 will be the date all snowstorms land on for any future winters that have no measurable snow in New Jersey?

As someone who likes at least one good snowstorm, I'm hoping this won't be the case.

But for those who don't want snow, then this is the storm for you. Potentially the only one of 2023 that might be worth conversation.

Hey, at least none of us will ever have to work that day.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.