How much snow fell in NJ? Totals so far as snow mucks up highways
New Jersey woke up Saturday morning to double-digit snowfall along the coast but New Jersey 101.5 Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said at 9 a.m that we had "turned the corner," with snowfall expected to taper off through the afternoon.
While the threat of coastal flooding subsided Saturday morning, additional light snowfall and drifting snow from the wind could continue to be a problem, Zarrow said.
"It's a statewide event but the shore is getting clobbered the most," Gov. Phil Murphy said Saturday morning during The Big Joe Henry Show on New Jersey 101.5.
Murphy on Friday declared a state of emergency and urged residents to hunker down on Saturday and stay off the roads. On Saturday, he said most people had heeded that recommendation.
Murphy said more than 3,000 pieces of road equipment were deployed across the state but the drifting snow would impede the progress of snow clearing into the afternoon.
See below for the snowfall totals so far on Saturday morning.
The blizzard conditions brought below-freezing winds but the state's utility companies were only reporting a smattering of power outages Saturday morning: JCP&L had about 600 customers without power, Atlantic City Electric another 266, and PSE&G just a half dozen before 9:30 a.m.
The roads, however, were a different matter with slow-moving traffic and commercial vehicle restrictions on the state's interstate highways. Garden State Parkway remained snow-covered between the New Jersey Turnpike and the Atlantic City Expressway.
The region's airports canceled hundreds of flights Saturday morning. (Newark EWR info | Philadelphia PHL info | JFK info | LaGuardia info | Atlantic City info)
NJ Transit also suspended its bus services Saturday morning. Service was expected to resume "later in the day as soon as it is safe to do so." Rail service continued with weekend schedules.
The storm was expected to dump snow from Virginia to Maine, with parts of Massachusetts expecting as much as 30 inches.
New Jersey snowfall totals
Below are the numbers reported to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly and Manhattan.
Atlantic County — as of 7-8 a.m.
Absecon — 13.5 inches
Egg Harbor Township — 12.5 inches
Mays Landing — 12.5 inches
Ventnor City — 10 inches
Hammonton — 9 inches
Buena 6 — inches
Bergen County — as of 7 a.m.
Ridgewood — 3.2 inches
Burlington County — as of 7-8:30 a.m.
Southampton — 8 inches
Mount Holly — 7.5 inches
Delran — 7 inches
Lumberton — 6 inches
Burlington Township — 6 inches
Columbus — 5.8 inches
Camden County — as of 7:45-8:35 a.m.
Haddon — 6.6 inches
Laurel Springs — 5.4 inches
Pennsauken — 3.5 inches
Cape May County — as of 7-8:20 a.m.
Avalon — 15 inches
Sea Isle City — 14 inches
Lower Township — 13 inches
Erma — 11 inches
Cape May Court House — 11 inches
Ocean City — 10 inches
Cumberland County — as of 8:15 a.m.
Laurel Lake — 10.7 inches
Millville — 9 inches
Bridgeton — 5 inches
Essex County — as of 7 a.m.
Newark Liberty International Airport — 4.5 inches
Gloucester County — as of 6:15-8 a.m.
Williamstown — 8 inches
Sewell — 5.5 inches
Pitman — 5.3 inches
Monroe — 5 inches
Greenwich — 4.6 inches
Hudson County — as of 6:35 a.m.
East Newark — 4 inches
Hunterdon County — as of 5:30-8:36 a.m.
Whitehouse Station — 3.5 inches
Readington — 2.9 inches
Flemington — 2.9 inches
Mercer County — as of 7-8 a.m.
Ewing — 5.5 inches
Hightstown — 5.4 inches
Hamilton Square — 3.4 inches
Middlesex County — as of 6:34 a.m.
Spotswood — 4.8 inches
Monmouth County — as of 6:40-8:15 a.m.
Manasquan — 14.2 inches
Colts Neck — 11.6 inches
Asbury Park — 11 inches
Neptune City — 9.5 inches
Freehold — 7 inches
Morris County — as of 7-8:05 a.m.
Randolph 3.8 inches
Florham Park 3.5 inches
Butler 3 inches
Boonton 2 inches
Rockaway 2 inches
Ocean County — as of 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Forked River — 15.5 inches
Brick — 13.2 inches
Toms River — 13 inches
Lakehurst — 11.5 inches
Barnegat — 9.8 inches
Somerset County — as of 7-8 a.m.
Bridgewater — 3 inches
Raritan — 3 inches
Branchburg — 2.5 inches
Sussex County — as of 7:20-8 a.m.
Sparta — 2.8 inches
Byram — 2.5 inches
Union County — as of 7:30 a.m.
Cranford — 3.5 inches
Warren County — as of 7-8:23 a.m.
Hackettstown — 3 inches
Stewartsville — 3 inches
Belvidere — 2 inches
Sergio Bichao is the digital managing editor of New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-775-9793 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.