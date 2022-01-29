How much snow fell in NJ? Totals so far as snow mucks up highways

New Jersey woke up Saturday morning to double-digit snowfall along the coast but New Jersey 101.5 Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said at 9 a.m that we had "turned the corner," with snowfall expected to taper off through the afternoon.

While the threat of coastal flooding subsided Saturday morning, additional light snowfall and drifting snow from the wind could continue to be a problem, Zarrow said.

"It's a statewide event but the shore is getting clobbered the most," Gov. Phil Murphy said Saturday morning during The Big Joe Henry Show on New Jersey 101.5.

Murphy on Friday declared a state of emergency and urged residents to hunker down on Saturday and stay off the roads. On Saturday, he said most people had heeded that recommendation.

Murphy said more than 3,000 pieces of road equipment were deployed across the state but the drifting snow would impede the progress of snow clearing into the afternoon.

See below for the snowfall totals so far on Saturday morning.

The blizzard conditions brought below-freezing winds but the state's utility companies were only reporting a smattering of power outages Saturday morning: JCP&L had about 600 customers without power, Atlantic City Electric another 266, and PSE&G just a half dozen before 9:30 a.m.

The roads, however, were a different matter with slow-moving traffic and commercial vehicle restrictions on the state's interstate highways. Garden State Parkway remained snow-covered between the New Jersey Turnpike and the Atlantic City Expressway.

The region's airports canceled hundreds of flights Saturday morning. (Newark EWR info | Philadelphia PHL info | JFK info | LaGuardia info | Atlantic City info)

NJ Transit also suspended its bus services Saturday morning. Service was expected to resume "later in the day as soon as it is safe to do so." Rail service continued with weekend schedules.

The storm was expected to dump snow from Virginia to Maine, with parts of Massachusetts expecting as much as 30 inches.

New Jersey snowfall totals

Below are the numbers reported to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly and Manhattan.

Atlantic County — as of 7-8 a.m.

Absecon — 13.5 inches

Egg Harbor Township — 12.5 inches

Mays Landing — 12.5 inches

Ventnor City — 10 inches

Hammonton — 9 inches

Buena 6 — inches

Bergen County — as of 7 a.m.

Ridgewood — 3.2 inches

Burlington County — as of 7-8:30 a.m.

Southampton — 8 inches

Mount Holly — 7.5 inches

Delran — 7 inches

Lumberton — 6 inches

Burlington Township — 6 inches

Columbus — 5.8 inches

Camden County — as of 7:45-8:35 a.m.

Haddon — 6.6 inches

Laurel Springs — 5.4 inches

Pennsauken — 3.5 inches

Cape May County — as of 7-8:20 a.m.

Avalon — 15 inches

Sea Isle City — 14 inches

Lower Township — 13 inches

Erma — 11 inches

Cape May Court House — 11 inches

Ocean City — 10 inches

Cumberland County — as of 8:15 a.m.

Laurel Lake — 10.7 inches

Millville — 9 inches

Bridgeton — 5 inches

Essex County — as of 7 a.m.

Newark Liberty International Airport — 4.5 inches

Gloucester County — as of 6:15-8 a.m.

Williamstown — 8 inches

Sewell — 5.5 inches

Pitman — 5.3 inches

Monroe — 5 inches

Greenwich — 4.6 inches

Hudson County — as of 6:35 a.m.

East Newark — 4 inches

Hunterdon County — as of 5:30-8:36 a.m.

Whitehouse Station — 3.5 inches

Readington — 2.9 inches

Flemington — 2.9 inches

Mercer County — as of 7-8 a.m.

Ewing — 5.5 inches

Hightstown — 5.4 inches

Hamilton Square — 3.4 inches

Middlesex County — as of 6:34 a.m.

Spotswood — 4.8 inches

Monmouth County — as of 6:40-8:15 a.m.

Manasquan — 14.2 inches

Colts Neck — 11.6 inches

Asbury Park — 11 inches

Neptune City — 9.5 inches

Freehold — 7 inches

Morris County — as of 7-8:05 a.m.

Randolph 3.8 inches

Florham Park 3.5 inches

Butler 3 inches

Boonton 2 inches

Rockaway 2 inches

Ocean County — as of 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Forked River — 15.5 inches

Brick — 13.2 inches

Toms River — 13 inches

Lakehurst — 11.5 inches

Barnegat — 9.8 inches

Somerset County — as of 7-8 a.m.

Bridgewater — 3 inches

Raritan — 3 inches

Branchburg — 2.5 inches

Sussex County — as of 7:20-8 a.m.

Sparta — 2.8 inches

Byram — 2.5 inches

Union County — as of 7:30 a.m.

Cranford — 3.5 inches

Warren County — as of 7-8:23 a.m.

Hackettstown — 3 inches

Stewartsville — 3 inches

Belvidere — 2 inches

