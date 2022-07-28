Popular ice cream shop is opening a new delicious location

There’s been a lot of ice cream news lately, from pork roll ice cream to ice cream shops expansions and now there’s another expansion by a New Jersey favorite.

Nicholas Creamery, which has locations in Atlantic Highlands, Tinton Falls, Fair Haven, and Long Branch, will soon open a new store in a former Sears Auto Center in Middletown, according to the Asbury Park Press.

Co-owner Nicholas Harary told App.com, "I was looking for the perfect location if we were ever going to open in Middletown…(this is) "our perfect location."

The mini-chain is run by celebrated restaurateurs Richard and Melissa Harary along with Jodie Edwards. They used to make small batch ice cream for their restaurants and it turned out so well that they decided to open an ice cream shop.

About the new store, Nicholas told APP.com, “It is the heart of Middletown,” Harary said. ”I love that it is three miles from my restaurant (Nicholas Barrel & Roost), two miles from my house.”

The creamery is known for its made-from-scratch ice cream as well as its use of local sources for things like honey, apple cider and coffee.

Some of their small batch flavors of the month include

Pink Lemonade Sorbet

Cotton Candy

Jersey Blueberry

Goat Cheese Cherry

Cherry Crisp

Creamsicle Sherbert

Rainbows & Clouds

Some of their other ice cream flavors include;

Brambleberry Bar and Jersey Blueberry

All the ice cream is made from scratch.

The “C is for Cookie” milkshake.

Hot fudge on cold ice cream

Homemade American Pie ice cream

An ice cream sundae, and, man, does it look good.

MonuMint ice cream with crushed Oreos

