Pork roll in ice cream? Only in New Jersey

You might recoil at first when you hear that there’s an ice cream that has Jersey corn, candied pork roll, and fresh blueberry swirl. It’s called “The Jerz” and it is available at The Woohoo in Beach Haven on LBI.

The Woohoo via Facebook The Woohoo via Facebook loading...

But when you think about it, it kinda makes sense; it’s known as “sweet” corn so there’s nothing wrong with putting it in ice cream (we use corn syrup as a sweetener every day), and the fresh blueberry swirl belongs, no doubt.

Which brings us to the pork roll element. It’s not just pork roll, though, it’s pork roll candied with brown sugar, so it’s going to have the sweet and savory combination.

Woohoo co-owner Megan Kilroy told Patch.com, "Jersey's known for a lot of foods and that's where I came up with it."

The Woohoo prides itself on using locally sourced ingredients; the blueberries in the blueberry swirl are from Hammonton. They call the Jerz, their love letter to New Jersey.

This is not the first offbeat ice cream flavor the Woohoo has introduced,

"We've done the Chowderfest, so we've done a clam chowder ice cream; last year we did a lobster roll ice cream. We've done a spicy ice cream where you've had to sign a waiver. We've done a bunch of different things."

The Woohoo via Facebook The Woohoo via Facebook loading...

Some of their other offerings:

A churro shake

The Woohoo via Facebook The Woohoo via Facebook loading...

Mississippi Mud Pie

The Woohoo via Facebook The Woohoo via Facebook loading...

Cowboy Candy (pineapple jalapeño infused with honey)

The Woohoo via Facebook The Woohoo via Facebook loading...

S’mores and inside out s’mores

The Woohoo via Facebook The Woohoo via Facebook loading...

Strawberry donut

The Woohoo via Facebook The Woohoo via Facebook loading...

Mint chocolate with real Girl Scout Thin Mints from a local troop

The Woohoo via Facebook The Woohoo via Facebook loading...

Tickled Pink and Cherry brownie chip

The Woohoo is located on South Bay Avenue in Beach Haven.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Beautiful sunflower fields to visit in NJ 2022 Among reasons why the “Garden State” remains a fitting nickname for New Jersey — late summer means the arrival of sunflower season.

There are at least six fields, spanning the state. Some are in bloom as of early August, while others are planned to peak from late August to late September.

Calling or emailing before heading out is always advisable if weather appears to be an issue.

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.