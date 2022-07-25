Pork roll in ice cream? Only in New Jersey
You might recoil at first when you hear that there’s an ice cream that has Jersey corn, candied pork roll, and fresh blueberry swirl. It’s called “The Jerz” and it is available at The Woohoo in Beach Haven on LBI.
But when you think about it, it kinda makes sense; it’s known as “sweet” corn so there’s nothing wrong with putting it in ice cream (we use corn syrup as a sweetener every day), and the fresh blueberry swirl belongs, no doubt.
Which brings us to the pork roll element. It’s not just pork roll, though, it’s pork roll candied with brown sugar, so it’s going to have the sweet and savory combination.
Woohoo co-owner Megan Kilroy told Patch.com, "Jersey's known for a lot of foods and that's where I came up with it."
The Woohoo prides itself on using locally sourced ingredients; the blueberries in the blueberry swirl are from Hammonton. They call the Jerz, their love letter to New Jersey.
This is not the first offbeat ice cream flavor the Woohoo has introduced,
"We've done the Chowderfest, so we've done a clam chowder ice cream; last year we did a lobster roll ice cream. We've done a spicy ice cream where you've had to sign a waiver. We've done a bunch of different things."
Some of their other offerings:
A churro shake
Mississippi Mud Pie
Cowboy Candy (pineapple jalapeño infused with honey)
S’mores and inside out s’mores
Strawberry donut
Mint chocolate with real Girl Scout Thin Mints from a local troop
Tickled Pink and Cherry brownie chip
The Woohoo is located on South Bay Avenue in Beach Haven.
