Beloved NJ ice cream shop is opening its third location

Even though they’ve only been around since 2020, Stack Creamery has already built a solid reputation as a “go to” ice cream shop. They already have shops in Jersey City and Westwood and now a third one will open; this one will be in Morristown.

The family owned business is known for its customizable ice cream sandwiches:

Stack is owned by three siblings, two of whom left other careers to make their childhood dream a reality. They opened in 2020 in Westwood before expanding to Jersey City; according to their website:

Stack Creamery has over a dozen original recipe cookies and super premium ice cream flavors as well as toppings, allowing YOU to create your own version of the PERFECT ice cream sandwich

The new Morristown location will also operate as a full service ice cream shop; according to Patch.com, they will sell traditional bowls and cones as well as milkshakes:

But the custom ice cream sandwich is the star of the show:

The giant sandwiches look glorious, especially now that the weather is heating up. They’re massive and they’re in demand.

How about a death by chocolate sandwich?

The next time I’m in Jersey City (or Westwood or Morristown for that matter) I’m definitely going for the Dutch Caramel Apple.

How about a red, white, and blue cone for the Fourth of July?

Yes, that is a Krispy Kreme donut in that cup of ice cream:

Made from scratch brownies:

The new Morristown location is having a soft launch this Fourth of July weekend; it’s at 48 Washington St.

