Excellent news for fellow residents of Freehold Township: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is moving in.

The fast-growing chain is known for its freshly-made burgers and frozen treats.

Our Freddy’s Family creates fresh, made-to-order, craveable food, served to our guests with genuine hospitality in a fun, inclusive environment.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy’s has become one of the fastest-growing franchises in the country. It has grown from a single restaurant in Wichita, Kansas, to now having more than 500 locations.

Their menu consists of lean 100% ground beef burgers, all-beef hot dogs, thin shoestring fries, patty melts, and tasty treats made with frozen chocolate or vanilla custard.

There are also plenty of sides like cheese curds, tots, onion rings, and chili cheese fries.

Freddy’s steakburgers

Each patty is pressed thin to create deliciously crispy edges and finished with Freddy's Famous Steakburger and Fry Seasoning.

Every steakburger is cooked-to-order with your choice of toppings, served steaming hot, and just the way you want it.

As great as the food is, there’s another reason to love this place. A patriotic reason.

Freddy’s is named after Freddy Simon. He grew up on a farm in Kansas and served in the Pacific Rim region during World War II.

He was awarded a Purple Heart for injuries he sustained and a Bronze Star for valor. Returning home a war hero, he spent the rest of his working years in the hospitality industry.

So you could say Freddy’s is about as American as it gets.

The hamburger restaurant will be located in Freehold Marketplace near the Walmart and Sam’s Club on West Main Street in Freehold, NJ. It’s expected to open sometime in 2026.

There’s also a Freddy’s location on Route 37 in Toms River, NJ.

