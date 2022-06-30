PROSPECT PARK — A borough man called his local police department to say he was going to lure a police captain into initiating a motor vehicle stop to "pop one in his head" and then decapitate the officer, Passaic County authorities said Thursday.

That call came in on Tuesday, the county Prosecutor's Office said in a release Thursday, after which Jante Bagh, 41, of Prospect Park was arrested.

Bagh is charged with one count of third-degree terroristic threats and one count of harassment, a disorderly persons offense.

The police captain who was the target of the alleged threat was not identified, nor what Bagh's motives might have been.

This may not be Bagh's first brush with public officials. A Dec. 4, 2021 "review" of the Paterson City Council on the website ChamberOfCommerce.com was submitted by a "JANTE BAGH," with a rating of 1 out of 5 stars.

Prospect Park borders Paterson to the northwest.

Officials can't afford to run for office but only take peoples money.Get a real Job , politicians can't even afford elections , taking people's monies . MCDONALD'S is hiring.

Bagh is held at the Passaic County Jail pending a pretrial detention hearing. The terroristic threats charge carries a maximum five-year prison sentence.

Anyone with further information has been asked to contact the prosecutor's office tipline at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccounty.org.

