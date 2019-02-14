Camden police vehicle kills teen girl

CAMDEN — A police vehicle fatally struck a 17-year-old girl in South Jersey on Wednesday night.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene after she was struck just after 10 p.m. by a Camden County police vehicle at the intersection of State Street and Harrison Avenue.

The car had its emergency lights on and was responding to a call, according to Alexandra McVeigh, spokeswoman for the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

The identities of the teen and the officer was not released Thursday. The officer was placed on administrative assignment pending a routine investigation into the incident.

McVeigh did not disclose the circumstances of the crash or where the teen was when she was struck.

A family member told 6ABC Action News that the girl had been at a friend's house before she was hit.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: