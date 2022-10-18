Police shoot Cherry Hill, NJ man who also shot himself, state says

CHERRY HILL — The Attorney General's Office is investigating the police-involved shooting of a local man who authorities say turned a firearm on himself.

The Oct. 11 shooting left Joseph Bestick Jr., 63, dead, the state revealed on Tuesday. Authorities said last week that it occurred around 2 p.m. near the 3000 block of Chapel Avenue West.

New details shed more light on the deadly incident.

According to the state, Cherry Hill police responded to the home for a well-being check. The officers entered the home and found Bestick inside, alive.

At some point during the well-being check, Bestick "reached for a firearm and then shot himself," according to authorities. A cop, identified as Jared Fox, also shot Bestick. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the shooting, neighbors in the quiet neighborhood told CBS 3 Philadelphia that they wanted answers.

One resident, Marissa Hawk, told the outlet that she was returning home around 1:30 p.m. that day and noticed one police vehicle outside the home on Chapel Avenue West. She then went to the bank, came back 30 minutes later, and saw around a dozen cop cars had arrived.

"I've grown up in Cherry Hill practically my whole life," Hawk said. "There's never been anything like this before."

The shooting is still under investigation and state officials said no other information would be released at this time.

A directive requires the Attorney General's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability to investigate "any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer."

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

