Police seize all guns of Princeton man under NJ red flag law

PRINCETON — Police have seized five handguns and two shotguns from a Princeton man's residence under the state’s new “red flag” law after authorities say he made online threats of violence against a Walmart store.

Hasheem Williams, 27, was arrested Friday and faces a third degree charge of making terroristic threats, police said.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Mercer County Superior Court, after receiving an anonymous tip on Thursday, police found a homemade video posted to Williams' personal Facebook page that appeared to show a person firing an AR-15-style weapon as well as a handgun from a vehicle.

The same affidavit also said Williams wrote several threats on Facebook, including "Drunk bout to shoot outside," "I'm a put you on your back with this AR Boom!!" and “Walmart count ya days tonight. If anybody got sumn slick to sa, say it to me now. I’m about to shut the whole Nottingham Walmart down wassup!"

There is a Walmart Supercenter store located within Suburban Plaza on Nottingham Way in Hamilton.

Police on Friday searched William's Princeton apartment on Albert Way, as well as a second address on Titus Avenue in Trenton.

Williams was found outside the Albert Way complex where he lives, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Aside from the firearms, police also seized various rounds of ammunition.

A "red flag" law took effect in New Jersey on Sept. 1. The Extreme Risk Protective Order Act allows members of a family or household, or a law enforcement officer, to petition a judge to remove firearms from someone who is believed to pose an imminent danger to themselves or others, or stop that individual from buying a gun or ammunition.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a motion for Williams' detention. That hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 14, at 9 a.m.

