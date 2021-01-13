Police say NJ man stabbed wife to death with butcher knife

MAHWAH — Bergen County prosecutors have charged a 73-year-old township man with the brutal murder of his wife using a butcher-style kitchen knife.

Mahwah police responded Tuesday morning before 8 a.m. to a call of domestic violence at a home on Indian Field Court.

Arriving officers found the body of 69-year-old Jaquelin Zimmermann in an upstairs bathroom, next to to the house's master bedroom. She had been stabbed multiple times, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Police also found Dieter Zimmermann with several scratches and a bleeding cut to one of his fingers, Musella said.

Zimmermann was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

He was taken to Bergen County Jail pending a court hearing.

Police did not disclose any potential motive as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to real estate records, the three-bedroom home at 27 Indian Field Court recently had been sold in December.