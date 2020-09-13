Police: overnight shooting leaves 2 dead, 6 hurt in New Brunswick

NEW BRUNSWICK — A shooting very early Sunday morning on a city street has left 2 people dead and 6 others hurt, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

New Brunswick Police responded to the area of 32 Delafield Street around 1:18 a.m. and found 8 people suffering from gunshot wounds, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony Caputo said in a joint written release.

Two males were pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, police said, while the remaining 6 people were being treated for injuries at various hospitals in the area.

No identities of those involved, including names or ages, were disclosed by police Sunday morning.

Ciccone said so far, the shooting appeared to have no affiliation with Rutgers University or its students.

The Sunday morning shooting happened less than half a mile from the school's College Avenue Student Center.

The scene also was two blocks away from a stretch of Easton Avenue with several takeout and delivery eateries, such as Wings Over Rutgers and Diesel and Dukes.

Anyone with information can call Detective Erika DiMarcello of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732- 745-5200, or Detective Julissa Alvarado of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office 732-745-3848.

More from New Jersey 101.5: