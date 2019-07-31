Police nab second suspect in West Orange $1M meth lab raid

Police have tracked down the second suspect accused of operating a million-dollar meth lab out of a West Orange home where the two men lived.

Eduardo Martinez, 39, was arrested Wednesday about 1 p.m. at a residence in Maplewood by detectives from the Essex County Sheriff’s Bureau of Narcotics task force.

According to Sheriff Armando Fontoura, Martinez faces the same charges filed against his housemate, 23-year-old Brian Chedahackembruch.

That includes three counts each of possession of drugs, possession of drugs with intent to distribute and possession of drugs with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public park.

Martinez also was charged with maintaining a drug manufacturing facility, maintaining fortified drug premises, possession of a weapon while committing a narcotics crime, possession of narcotics paraphernalia and conspiracy to violate state narcotics laws.

West Orange, Newark, Bloomfield and Irvington police are part of the Essex County task force that wrapped a two-month investigation this week, by seizing a stockpile of illegal drugs, including 4,450 grams of meth in liquid and crystal form, 74 grams of marijuana and an assortment of drug paraphernalia from the home shared by Martinez and Chedahackembruch.

​Following his arrest, Chedahackembruch complained of pain due to a recent medical condition. He was taken to University Hospital in Newark and remained there under guard as of late Wednesday.

