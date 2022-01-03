ORANGE — Local police and the county prosecutor's office are investigating the death of a 4-year-old girl who was pronounced dead at University Hospital in Newark on Dec. 30.

At this point, 21-year-old Jamil Welch, the man who is dating the girl's mother, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

First responders were called on Thursday to a home on the 200 block of Wallace Street in Orange on a report of an unresponsive child. Four-year-old Laniyah Bloodworth had unexplained bruising on her body, authorities say. The cause and manner of the girl's death is pending an autopsy.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact county authorities at 1-877-TIPS-4EC. Calls will be kept confidential.

