Police ID landscaper killed by coworker outside Costco in Union

A Staten Island, NY, man was identified as the man who died in an accident in the Costco parking lot in Union late last week.

Jorge Velazquez, 38, was helping do some repair work Friday morning, April 12, on the curb line of the shopping center, located between Hudson St. and West Chestnut St., alongside Route 22 east.

Velazquez was backed over by a co-worker driving a 2007 GMC pickup, according to Union Township Police. He was later pronounced dead at Overlook Hospital in Summit.

Police said the co-worker's name has not been released at this time, as the investigation still is ongoing.

Any potential witnesses of the crash or its immediate aftermath are asked to call the Union Police Department Traffic Bureau at 908-851-5070.

