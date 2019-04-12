Coworker accidentally kills landscaper in Costco parking lot

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A landscaper was killed in a shopping center parking lot on Friday morning.

The man was putting down mulch when a fellow crew member backed over him with a pickup truck at the Costco shopping center on West Chestnut Street near Route 22, police told NJ.com .

He was taken to Overlook Medical Center in Summit, police said.

The identities of the men was not released Friday afternoon.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported that the driver was on the ground crying after the incident.

Police did not immediately return request seeking more information.

