It's the worst nightmare for outdoor concerts, especially those with lawn seats. Right in the middle of Thursday night's Florida Georgia Line concert at the PNC Bank Art Center, a torrential downpour forces fans to run for cover. Many went to their cars and later home when they were told that the show had been postponed. Imagine their surprise when they later found out that the band returned and played the rest of the show. PNC says they're aware of this and will make it up to you.

As someone who puts on comedy shows as well as a sports fan who attends games. this does not surprise me because I know that due to scheduling and cost, the number one goal is "the show must go on." But also as someone who puts on shows, I know that you do not want to leave your customers with a bad taste in their mouth so when PNC says "they'll make it up to them." I think the way to do it is to either comp them on a future similar show which you can give them a list to choose from or simply send them a voucher which they can apply to another.

The venue's website states that, "cancellations will only occur in the event of severe weather, artist cancelation, or an act of God. In the event of a cancelation, local media will be notified and any information about a potential reschedule will be made available. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase."

As far as a refund, since the show wasn't officially cancelled and many stayed, I wouldn't go refund unless someone truly made the case that they actually missed the show due to the miscommunication. I think most would go for the comps. Keep in mind that the PNC still has to pay the band.

