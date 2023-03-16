Willie Nelson to bring his Outlaw Music Festival to New Jersey

Add another major act to the summer concert list in New Jersey: the legendary Willie Nelson is bringing his Outlaw Music Festival to the PNC Bank Arts Center this August.

According to NJArts.net, other performers at the show, which will start around 4 p.m., will include The Avett Brothers, Marcus King, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry and Particle Kid. Of course, Willie himself (and who will be 90 by then) will also perform.

Nelson's music career began in the 1950s when he moved to Nashville, Tennessee and started working as a songwriter. He wrote several hit songs for other artists, including "Crazy" for Patsy Cline, before releasing his debut album, "And Then I Wrote," in 1962.

His breakthrough came in 1975 with the release of his album "Red Headed Stranger," which included the hit single "Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain."

Texans Rally At State Capitol In Support Of Voting Rights Getty Images loading...

His momentum carried into the 80s with hits like “On the Road Again,” “Always on My Mind,” and “To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before.”

In addition to his music career, Nelson is also an advocate for several causes, including the legalization of marijuana and the protection of family farmers. He has also been involved in several philanthropic efforts, including Farm Aid, an annual concert that raises money for family farmers.

Willie Nelson At Home In Texas Getty Images loading...

Tickets for the Aug. 6 show go on sale March 17 at 10 a.m., with pre-sales starting March 14 at 10 a.m. Visit ticketmaster.com for more.

If you can’t make the Arts Center show, he will also be performing in Philadelphia at the Mann the night before.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 50 songs you won't believe are turning 50 this year From classic rock anthems to disco hits and everything in between, Stacker surveyed Billboard 's Hot 100 list of top songs in 1973 and highlighted the top 50.

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity.