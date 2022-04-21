Just as legal weed hits, Willie Nelson announces NJ show

Coincidence? I’ll pretend not.

The day before the first-ever legalized recreational marijuana goes on sale in New Jersey, outlaw country artist and marijuana aficionado Willie Nelson announced he’ll be performing here in September.

Nelson, who is still performing at almost 89 years old (his birthday is April 29), will play Camden’s Waterfront Music Pavilion on Sept. 23. That’s a Friday night, a great way to start a weekend. No word whether the show starts at 4:20. Probably not.

Willie Nelson was long believed to have smoked weed on the roof of the White House in a break while performing there. Not one to throw a man under a bus, Nelson said vaguely that his smoking companion was one of the White House servants. Turns out he was just protecting a bigger name. President Jimmy Carter would confirm years later that it not only happened but that the smoking companion was Carter’s own son Chip. He spoke of it in a documentary.

Willie Nelson will have a busy year for a guy pushing 90. He’s performing two different tours this year, one with various country artists in spring then the Outlaw Music Festival most of the summer and ending with the Jersey show on Sept. 23. Chris Stapleton will be performing with him and many others like ZZ Top, Nathaniel Rateliff, The Avery Brothers and Jason Isbell to name a few.

Tickets are on sale now at all the usual suspects. New Jersey dispensaries should be sending him invites right now to try luring him in to sample their marijuana because of the publicity that would bring.

I’ll leave you with my favorite Willie Nelson tune.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

