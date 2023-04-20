Boy George and Culture Club coming to NJ on 2023 new-wave tour
If you still can’t decide what concert to buy tickets to this summer, because the list is amazingly long at this point, just add one more tour to your list.
Boy George and Culture Club announced a 2023 North American tour this summer with Howard Jones and Berlin.
After a string of Vegas shows, Boy George and Culture Club are heading out on their “Letting It Go Show” starting July 13, 2023, and will be making a stop in New Jersey mid-tour.
It’ll be an all-out New Wave 80s night that you can buy tickets to starting Friday, April 21, 2023, although pre-sale has already started.
Culture Club plan on playing their biggest hits like “Karma Chameleon”,
and “Do You Really Want To Hurt Me”,
and will also play some of their current releases.
Howard Jones is known for his hits like “Everlasting Love”,
“What Is Love”,
and “Things Can Only Get Better”.
You’ll know Berlin from their hits like “No More Words”,
“Take My Breath Away”,
and one of my favorites, “The Metro”.
This tour will be coming to the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey on Wednesday, July 26.
You can find your tickets HERE.
Other concerts announced at PNC Bank Arts Center this summer so far are:
Matchbox Twenty – July 15
Bret Michaels – July 16
Goo Goo Dolls & O.A.R. – August 22
Foreigner & Loverboy – September 3
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, & Uncle Kracker – September 10
Zac Brown Band, King Calaway, & Tenille Townes – October 7
