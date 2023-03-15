Counting Crows fly into NJ for 2 shows this summer

If the '90s was your best decade, you can relive it through some great music in July. This summer Counting Crows will be playing here as part of their Banshee Season Tour.

The band that cranked out hit after hit like “Mr. Jones,” “A Long December” and “Round Here” launches their tour in Omaha, Nebraska on June 13 so the guys should be in a perfect groove hitting Jersey’s PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel on July 6 and Borgata Event Center in Atlantic City on July 22. That one is a Saturday night show, which I always prefer.

Speaking of preferences, my absolute favorite Counting Crows tune is “Rain King” and especially this version.

By the way, if you go don’t think they switched their front man on you. It’s still Adam Duritz but gone are the trademark dreadlocks. He got rid of those four years ago yet people are still only now noticing and some are shocked at the difference saying he looks absolutely unrecognizable.

Duritz says after all these years he actually is having more fun performing now because there’s less pressure.

Dashboard Confessional is joining Counting Crows in all 56 stops of this 2023 tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

They’re also making a stop in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania at Wind Creek Event Center on July 21 if you can’t see them “Round Here.”

