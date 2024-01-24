NJ concerts: Here’s the PNC Bank Arts Center schedule for the summer
During these bleak, gray January days summer might seem a lifetime away, but it will be here before you know it. And when it gets here we’ll get back to the activities we love, like going to shows at the PNC Bank Arts Center.
With the caveat that there will be additional shows announced in the coming months, here’s what we know about the lineup so far:
Thu. 6/20: Hardy: Quit!! Tour
Wed. 7/3: Alannis Morissette The Triple Moon Tour
Wed. 7/10: Dave Matthews Band
Sat. 7/13: Jason Aldean Highway Desperado Tour 2024
Sun. 7/14: Third Eye Blind wsg Yellowcard Summer Gods tour 2024
Tue. 7/23: Foreigner & Styx with John Waite Renegades and Jukebox Heroes Tour
Sat. 7/27: Sammy Hagar The Best of All Worlds Tour wsg Loverboy
Tue. 7/30: LOSERVILLE 2024: Limp Bizkit, BONES, N8NOFACE, Corey Feldman, Riff Raff
Fri. 8/2: Hootie and the Blowfish Summer Camp with Trucks Tour
Sat. 8/3: Earth Wind & Fire and Chicago: Heart and Soul Tour 2024
Tue. 8/6:The Doobie Brothers 2024
Wed. 8/7: Creed – Summer of ’99 Tour
Thu. 8/8: New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul & DJ Jazzy Jeff
Fri. 8/9: KIDZ BOP LIVE 2024
Wed. 8/21: Bush- Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour
Fri. 8/23: Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits
Sun. 8/25: KIDZ BOP LIVE 2024
With more shows to be added, we’ll keep you updated with the latest schedule as the information becomes available.
Hurry up, summer!
