During these bleak, gray January days summer might seem a lifetime away, but it will be here before you know it. And when it gets here we’ll get back to the activities we love, like going to shows at the PNC Bank Arts Center.

With the caveat that there will be additional shows announced in the coming months, here’s what we know about the lineup so far:

Thu. 6/20: Hardy: Quit!! Tour

Wed. 7/3: Alannis Morissette The Triple Moon Tour

Wed. 7/10: Dave Matthews Band

Sat. 7/13: Jason Aldean Highway Desperado Tour 2024

Sun. 7/14: Third Eye Blind wsg Yellowcard Summer Gods tour 2024

Tue. 7/23: Foreigner & Styx with John Waite Renegades and Jukebox Heroes Tour

Sat. 7/27: Sammy Hagar The Best of All Worlds Tour wsg Loverboy

Tue. 7/30: LOSERVILLE 2024: Limp Bizkit, BONES, N8NOFACE, Corey Feldman, Riff Raff

Fri. 8/2: Hootie and the Blowfish Summer Camp with Trucks Tour

Sat. 8/3: Earth Wind & Fire and Chicago: Heart and Soul Tour 2024

Tue. 8/6:The Doobie Brothers 2024

Wed. 8/7: Creed – Summer of ’99 Tour

Thu. 8/8: New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul & DJ Jazzy Jeff

Fri. 8/9: KIDZ BOP LIVE 2024

Wed. 8/21: Bush- Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour

Fri. 8/23: Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits

Sun. 8/25: KIDZ BOP LIVE 2024

With more shows to be added, we’ll keep you updated with the latest schedule as the information becomes available.

Hurry up, summer!

