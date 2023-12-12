The Lawn Pass is back for the PNC Arts Center’s summer lineup

The PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel announced via their Instagram page that the Lawn Pass will be returning for the 2024 summer concert lineup.

According to the Instagram post, the Lawn Pass will go on sale in early 2024, with a price TBA.

Fox Sports reports that the Lawn Pass in the past has cost around $200 and included around 30 shows. It gives you access to the majority of shows all spring and summer for one price. There are some exclusions.

The Arts Center hasn’t released its entire summer schedule yet, but we do know it will be hosting the following shows:

July 3rd: Alanis Morrisette

July 13th: Jason Aldean

July 23rd: Foreigner & Styx w/John Waite

July 27th: Sammy Hagar

July 30th: Loserville 2024 w/Limp Bizkit, BONES, N8NOFACE, Riff Raff

Aug. 2nd: Hootie and the Blowfish

Aug. 3rd: Earth, Wind, and Fire & Chicago

Aug. 7th: Creed

Aug. 8th: New Kids on the Block w/Paula Abdul & DJ Jazzy Jeff

The complete lineup should be released soon along with details about this year’s Lawn Pass.

The PNC Bank Arts Center holds about 17,500 people for a show with about 7,000 covered by the pavilion and the rest on the lawn.

The venue opened in 1968 as the Garden State Arts Center with a program featuring pianist Van Cliburn, conductor Eugene Ormandy, and the Philadelphia Orchestra. A new era of cultural events dawns in New Jersey.

It is owned by the Turnpike Authority and managed by Live Nation.

