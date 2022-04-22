The biggest summer concerts in NJ you can still buy tickets to
This summer is one we’ve all been waiting for. Live music is back. Those concert tickets you’ve been holding onto for 2 years now are finally going to be scanned and voided and you’ll finally be able to see your favorite artist live.
Since most of these concerts have been postponed for so long, many of them are already sold out and you’ll have to pay double, or even triple the price for resale tickets. Thankfully, a lot of these tours have added shows for this reason exactly so there are plenty of opportunities to buy those tickets if you haven’t already.
Plus, if you plan on visiting venues like PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel or the Waterfront Music Pavilion in Camden, they have the lawn area that is completely open and operates on a first-come, first-serve basis. There’s still a great view of the show, and the best part, those tickets are incredibly cheap.
If you’ve been craving to get out there and see some live music, here is a list of some of the biggest acts that are coming through New Jersey this summer and you can buy tickets to see the show:
Mega Mezcla ft. Alex Sensation, Tego Calderon, Myke Towers, Zion Y Lnnox, and more - May 27 at the Prudential Center
Brad Paisley: World Tour 2022 – June 3 at the Waterfront Music Pavilion
Coldplay: Music of the Spheres World Tour – June 4 and June 5 at MetLife Stadium
Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town: The Bandwagon Tour – June 11 at the Waterfront Music Pavilion
Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour - June 14 at PNC Bank Arts Center and June 23 at the Waterfront Music Pavilion
Paul McCartney: Got Back Tour – June 16 at MetLife Stadium
Tears for Fears and Garbage: The Tipping Point World Tour – June 24 at PNC Bank Arts Center
Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Tour – June 26 at the Waterfront Music Pavilion
Stray Kids: 2nd World Tour MANIAC - June 29 at the Prudential Center
Dave Matthews Band – June 29 at PNC Bank Arts Center and July 16 at the Waterfront Music Pavilion
Steely Dan and Steve Winwood – June 30 at PNC Bank Arts Center
Josh Groban – July 9 at PNC Bank Arts Center
Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour –July 14 at the Waterfront Music Pavilion and July 19 at PNC Bank Arts Center
New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue: The Mixtape Tour – July 14 at the Prudential Center
The Weeknd with Doja Cat: After Hours til Dawn Tour – July 16 at MetLife Stadium
Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour – July 23 and July 24 at MetLife Stadium
OneRepublic: Never Ending Summer Tour – July 24 at the Waterfront Music Pavilion
Keith Urban: The Speed of Now World Tour – July 29th at PNC Bank Arts Center and July 31 at the Waterfront Music Pavilion
Pitbull with Iggy Azalea: Can’t Stop Us Now Tour – August 2 at the Waterfront Music Pavilion
Incubus with Sublime with ROME – August 5 at the Waterfront Music Pavilion
Lady Gaga: The Chromatica Ball – August 11 at MetLife Stadium
Kenny Chesney: Here and Now Tour – August 13 at MetLife Stadium
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural Tour – August 14 at PNC Bank Arts Center and August 18 at the Waterfront Music Pavilion
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick – August 16 at PNC Bank Arts Center
Imagine Dragons – August 16 at the Waterfront Music Pavilion
Red Hot Chili Peppers with The Strokes: Global Stadium Tour – August 17 at MetLife Stadium
Zac Brown Band: Out In The Middle Tour – August 26 at the Waterfront Music Pavilion
Korn and Evanescence: 2022 Summer Tour – August 27 at the Waterfront Music Pavilion
Daddy Yankee: La Ultima Vuelta World Tour – Sept 8 at the Prudential Center
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas: New York State of Mind Tour – Sept 13 at the Prudential Center
