A wide range of fun and entertainment is taking place this summer in Burlington County.

The Burlington County Amphitheater will be the site of the 2024 Burlington Summer Concert Series.

This year a wide variety of tribute bands will take the stage including tributes to music from the '80s, '90s, Huey Lewis, Johnny Maestro Doo-Wop, Neil Diamond, and more great bands. The iconic group the Nerds will host and play the finale.

The concerts are free, and you can bring non-alcoholic beverages and food, set up your blanket and beach chairs starting at 4 p.m., the opening act starts at 6 p.m. and the headliners will begin at 7 p.m.

The concerts are organized by the Burlington County Parks System with support from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. There are handicap accessible spaces available.

The concerts kick off Friday night June 28 with Step by Step a tribute to the late Johnny Maestro…here is the schedule:

June 29: Real Diamond, Neil Diamond tribute band.

July 12: The Wonton Soups, playing funk and pop.

July 13: Face to Face, punk band.

July 26: The Reagan Years, an 80s tribute band.

July 27: Back in Time, Huey Lewis and the News tribute band.

Aug. 2: Black Frost Band, a funk, R&B, and jazz band.

Aug. 3: Haley Mae Campbell, a Nashville country artist.

Aug. 9: House of Hamill, performing Celtic folk music.

Aug. 10: Nine Deez Nite, a 90s tribute band.

Aug. 16: Variable Elements, performing covers from Top 40, pop, R&B.

Aug. 17: Edie’s Basement, performing classic rock covers.

Aug. 23: Eco Del Sur, specializing in Latin American folk music.

Aug. 24: The Nerds, performing R&B, funk, dance, punk, and pop hits.

This is a wonderful way to spend a summer evening that does not cost a dime. Enjoy the music.

