Customers of a South Jersey 7-11 are being urged to check their bank accounts for fraud after a credit card skimmer was found at a store in Burlington County.

Burlington Township Police say security cameras captured a man placing a skimmer device on a credit card reader on New Year's Day.

"Security cameras captured the suspect at 17:00 hours (5 p.m.); who acted like a customer, waited for the clerk turn his back, and then placed the device on the card reader. The suspect then left location," police wrote on their Facebook page.

Assistant Manager Prabh Deep told Fox-29 Philadelphia he was working alone in the store when the man came in and ordered a pizza.

It was while Deep was making the pizza, with his back toward the customer, that the customer then slid the credit card skimmer onto the card reader.

About a half-hour later, an alert customer noticed something wrong with the credit card reader and they found the skimmer.

If you made a purchase at the 7-11 on Columbus Road in Burlington Township between on Wednesday, Jan.1, you are urged to monitor you accounts for any suspicious activity.

If you can identify the man in the video, you are asked to Contact BTPD Detective O’Farrell at 609-239-4486.

Burlington 7-11's targeted before

In the Spring of 2024, multiple 7-11 locations discovered skimmers on their credit card readers.

One was found at the 7-11 on Westfield Avenue in Pennsauken.

At the time, investigators could not say how long the device had been installed or how many debit and credit card accounts were affected.

"If you utilized the credit card machine at this location, it is highly recommended that you contact your credit card company and advise them of this finding," police wrote on Facebook.

On April 1, a customer at a 7-Eleven on Route 130 in Cinnaminson found a skimmer and called police.

In this case, police were able to use surveillance video to determine the device was installed on March 22, 2024, at 9:21 p.m.

How do I protect myself?

Skimmers can usually be spotted by doing quick visual or physical inspections before swiping or inserting a card.

Look for tape or sticky glue on the ATM before using it. Look to see if the card insert area seems bulkier or thicker than usual. Is there anything hanging from the ATM? A wire or a cord hanging from the machine could be a telltale sign.

Also, be sure to run your fingertips over the card insert area and the keys before starting. If anything feels loose, that’s also a sign the machine may have been tampered with.

If you suspect the credit card reader has been compromised, don't insert your card notify the store and call police immediately.

