South Brunswick Police are warning about a mailbox "fishing" incident.

Someone, police say, used sticky bug traps to fish mail from the box located outside the Dayton and Kendall Park Post Offices Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Officers were tipped to the crime after a resident found mail in the street and called police. Investigators traced the mail back to two residents who had placed thier letters into the mailbox.

Inside both boxes, police found the sticky paper and remnants of a bug trap.

If you put any mail into those boxes, police are urging you to monitor your financial activity.

Criminals could glean personal information from bills, checks, or any other correspondence.

This could be particularly concerning if tax returns were placed in those mailboxes, as they contain everything someone would need to steal your identity.

The U.S. Postal Inspector is also investigating.

It is unclear if other mailboxes in the areas were hit. If you have any information, please contact the Post Officer or South Brunswick police.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Every NJ city and town's municipal tax bill, ranked A little less than 30 cents of every $1 in property taxes charged in New Jersey support municipal services provided by cities, towns, townships, boroughs and villages. Statewide, the average municipal-only tax bill in 2021 was $2,725, but that varied widely from more than $13,000 in Tavistock to nothing in three townships. In addition to $9.22 billion in municipal purpose taxes, special taxing districts that in some places provide municipal services such as fire protection, garbage collection or economic development levied $323.8 million in 2021.

School aid for all New Jersey districts for 2022-23 The state Department of Education announced district-level school aid figures for the 2022-23 school year on Thursday, March 10, 2022. They're listed below, alphabetically by county. For additional details from the NJDOE, including specific categories of aid, click here