HOLMDEL — The PNC Bank Arts Center said it is aware of the "miscommunication" following a rain delay at Thursday night's Florida Georgia Line concert.

The concert was stopped about 8 p.m. because of heavy rain from a thunderstorm. Fans with lawn seats were sent to their cars to wait it out.

“If you are under the roof, stay in place," an announcer said. "If you are on the lawn, please return to your cars. Stay tuned to your social media. We will alert you when and if the show will start again.”

But some fans like said that security guards told them to leave because the concert had been postponed. Electronic signs around the venue also had the same message.

The Center sent out a message on its social media sometime between 9:30 and 10 p.m. that the concert would continue that night, which angered the fans who left.

The Arts Center did not return several requests for comment but a spokesman for Live Nation told the Asbury Park Press that they were sorry for the "inconvenience and frustration" and said they would contact ticket holders to let them know "how we plan to make it up to them."

The venue's website states that "cancelations will only occur in the event of severe weather, artist cancelation, or an act of God. In the event of a cancelation, local media will be notified and any information about a potential reschedule will be made available. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase."

